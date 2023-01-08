Zumwinkle Nets 100th Career Goal in Win over New Hampshire

– The No. 4/5 The Gopher Women’s hockey team skated to an 8-1 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats on the final day of the East/West Showcase at the Ridder Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Catie Skaja scored for the second consecutive game to give Minnesota (16-3-2) the lead just five minutes into play. Grace Zumwinkle added to the Gophers tally with her 99th career goal. The Gophers closed out the first period with a power play goal and the first goal of the season from Madeline Wethington . This is Minnesota’s seventh consecutive game with a power play goal.

The Gophers and Wildcats traded goals to open the second as Ella Huber found the back of the net for Minnesota and Emily Pinto scored for New Hampshire (7-16-0). Abbey Murphy scored her twelfth goal of the year and first of the game to give the Gophers a 5-1 lead going into the third period.

On a power pay opportunity early in the third, Heise added another goal giving her 19 points in her last six games. Murphy expanded the Gophers lead adding her second of the game before Zumwinkle netted her 100th career goal with just over two minutes left to bring the final score to 8-1.

Makayla Pahl started in goal for Minnesota making 15 saves in her third win of the season. Ava Boutlier started in goal for the Wildcats, stopping 32 shots in the loss.

Quotable

“A great weekend in the East/West Showcase,” said head Coach Brad Frost . “More milestones today which were fun. Grace Zumwinkle becoming the sixth Gopher to score 100 goals was incredible. It was cool to see her score her 100th on a one-timer in the same fashion that she scored her first as a Gopher. I’m very proud of her and our whole team.”

Notable

• Grace Zumwinkle became the sixth Gopher in program history to reach the 100-career-goal mark.

• Zumwinkle’s six points and four assists are both new career-highs.

• Emily Zumwinkle tallied three assists, including the secondary assist on Grace’s 100th goal, for a new career high.

• This Minnesota’s seventh consecutive game with a power play goal. So far this season, the Gophers have converted on 29% of power play opportunities.

• The Gophers have outscored their opponents 42-4 over the last six games.

Up Next

The Gophers return to the Ridder Arena next weekend to take on St. Thomas for the first time this season on Jan. 13-14.