Zootown Arts Community Center hopes to reopen soon after water main failure

The Zootown Arts Community Center hopes to reopen Friday after a weeklong closure caused by a water main failure.

“Our water main that connects to the city essentially collapsed, and it flooded part of our basement, and the only way to fix it was to excavate and replace it,” said Kia Liszak, the nonprofit’s executive director.

On Thursday afternoon, she said they hoped for but could not confirm a Friday reopening. Check the ZACC’s Facebook page and website, zootownarts.org, for updates.

The leak was discovered last Wednesday morning, and triggered a closure the next day because they had to shut off all running water, including bathrooms.

The repairs will cost at least $25,000, plus the lost revenue from at least eight days with the doors locked. Liszak said they’ll seek public support to make up for the losses.

People are also reading…

The damage to the inside of the building was minimal, she said, and they’ve already begun repairs including replacement of some drywall.

The historic Studebaker building, which the nonprofit purchased in 2019 after a capital campaign, serves up to 150 people a day — including classes for children and adults, artists who rent studio spaces, the paint-your-own Pottery studio, the Printmaking studio and art galleries, and its performance space.

The rupture triggered the cancellation of a number of concerts in the Show Room. (One was moved at the last minute to Squish, an alternative performance space off Wyoming Street.)

In the coming week, they have shows lined out if the water’s back is:

Friday: Bluest with Violet Danger, Dylan Running Crane and Worm Womb

Saturday: The Foilies with Night Witch, and Damn the Bad Luck

Sunday: Jazz night with vocalist Patti Nolan and friends

Wednesday: But I’m a Cheerleader, Mido Skip and Intice

After they’re able to reopen, part of the sidewalk out front will have a gravel patch until concrete can be poured in the spring. During the excavation, the workers found a rusted “lucky horseshoe” from the property’s time as a livery stable in the early 1900s.