“Zlatan Would Destroy Khabib” – Soccer and MMA Fans Engage in Social Media Dogfight Over Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Appearance at FIFA WC Final

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar saw many stars and celebrities from various other fields attend the Finals in Doha. It was an enthralling encounter full of entertainment that saw Argentina win the trophy. Many cross-sport meet-ups, we got to witness. Similarly, one pic from the game showing soccer stars Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba with Khabib Nurmagomedov recently split the MMA and soccer fans on social media.

Interestingly, the fans of Athletes were quick to react to the post and wanted a fight between Khabib and Ibrahimovic. Some were even quick to point out that Djokovic was cropped from the pic. Fans were making predictions about who will win the fight between the two athletes.

Fans Predicted the result of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s fight

The MMA and soccer fans responded to a pic of Khabib and Ibrahimovic on Twitter by calling for a fight between the two. Alongside his unique sense of humor and impeccable self-confidence, Zlatan is also known for his physique and aggressive reactions on the field.

Khabib fans were full of praise for the MMA fighter and thought Ibrahimovic and Pogba both don’t have a chance in the ring against him.

One fan quickly pointed out, even if Khabib beats Pogba first, it won’t be easy against Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic fans responded quickly. One fan thinks Ibrahimovic will beat Khabib with a soccer ball, while the other fan called him the best fighter in the pic.

The Twitter fight between some fans was indeed gripping. Many fans also appreciated the athletes, but some looked disappointed with Novak Djokovic cropped from the picture. Fans also praised Ibrahimovic for his correct prediction of the final.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Predicted Argentina would win the World Cup

Ibrahimovic was an invitee to the FIFA World Cup final. The Reporters asked the player to predict the result, and he was quick to mention it’s written that Lionel Messi would win the World Cup. Ibrahimovic believed his former teammate deserves the Trophy and hoped for Argentina’s triumph.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lionel Messi played together at FC Barcelona in the 2009-10 season. Barcelona signed him from Inter Milan in a deal that saw Samuel Eto’o going the other way. They loaned the player out to AC Milan the following season as the relationship between him and the then-manager of Barcelona, ​​Pep Guardiola, deteriorated.

Ibrahimovic won La Liga with Barcelona in the first season. Inter knocked them out of the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League. At this point, the player slammed Guardiola, which resulted in his transfer to AC Milan. He thought Pep sacrificed him for Messi and elaborated on this in his autobiography.

Let us know in the comments who will emerge victorious between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Khabib Nurmagomedov.