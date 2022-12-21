Zionsville’s Emma Haan becoming ‘just a really good basketball player’

Emma Haan could feel the bones “shifting around” in her right hand. Playing at last year’s Sneakers 4 Santa event, Haan, a sophomore at the time, had broken her hand while diving for a loose ball. Coach Andy Maguire was unsure if his second-leading scorer would return before the season’s end; Haan was concerned about it Messing up her shot.

I underwent surgery, then started doing physical therapy 2-3 times per week. She returned a month later and immediately reinvigorated the Eagles, who won six of their next seven games after going 4-3 in Haan’s absence (26 turnovers in two of the losses).

“I got back and into the groove pretty quickly,” recalled Haan, who finished the season averaging 9.3 points per game. “It was challenging (sitting out), but I stayed positive and kept cheering on my teammates and growing closer with them.”

A year later, the combo point guard finds herself in the midst of a career campaign, averaging 11.2 points and 2.2 assists over 12 games, with just 18 total turnovers for undefeated Zionsville.

Not bad for someone who played almost exclusively in the post as the tallest player on her grade school teams. “Now I’m about the shortest one,” the 5-7 junior laughed.

“I’ve really grown to love the point guard position,” Haan said. “I like to have the ball in my hands, to have control, which is new for me because I wasn’t really a guard until my freshman year.”

Haan enjoys having a chance to set her teammates up for success, she continued, an especially fun task within a Zionsville offense that averages 62 points and shoots 47% as a team.

She’s really grown into her role mentally, Maguire observed, praising Haan’s improvement at running the offense.

“When she got sped up last year, that often turned into turnovers,” he said. “Now she keeps her composure and she’s changing speeds so much better. It used to be just one speed, really fast, but now she understands that changing speeds, changing direction can really make a difference.”

“Emma’s amazing. She’s definitely my go-to person,” added senior forward Laila Hull. “I can rely on her for anything. … She’s one of my favorite people on the team and I love passing the ball to her, knowing I can rely on her. She’s played a huge part for us.”

Haan showed off her versatility last week vs. Ben Davis. Tasked with bringing the ball up against the Giants’ high-intensity press, she committed just two turnovers in 31 minutes, while adding 17 points and three assists in a 63-43 win. It was the eighth double-digit scoring performance by Haan, who reset her career-high in scoring twice in November (19 vs. Lawrence Central, then 23 vs. Carmel).

“Her shooting is exceptional and it’s going to continue getting better,” Maguire said.

“It’s hard because she wants to be a scorer, too, but you can be both,” he continued. “That’s what we talked to her about. She’s still going to get her points, but for us to run things like we want, it starts with her having the ball. She’s starting to really understand that and has done a really good job with it . … She’s becoming just a really good basketball player.”

