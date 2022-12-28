Zion Williamson’s Status For Timberwolves-Pelicans Game

It’s Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Louisiana.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Zion Williamson has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: “Zion Williamson (conditioning) available to play Wednesday.”

