Zion Williamson’s NBA 2K23 Rating Revealed

NBA 2K23 Revealed some of its player rankings on Tuesday. It’s no surprise some of the names reside at the top. Giannis Antetokounmpo took the top slot with a 97 rating overall.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid follow Zion, who all finished with 96 overall rankings. You guessed it, the highest rated Pelican was Zion Williamson, with an 87 ranking in the game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button