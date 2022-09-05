Zion Williamson’s Dunk Package For “NBA 2K23” Will Excite Pelicans Fans

Zion Williamson is one of the most exciting players in the entire NBA, at least when he is healthy. Unfortunately, the New Orleans Pelicans star has struggled with injuries throughout his young career, leading to a lot of missed time. For instance, Williamson did not play a single game last season as he tried to recover from a significant injury to his foot.

Now, Williamson is back and he is supposedly better than ever. There have been plenty of Zion clips circulating on the internet, and based on these clips, he looks to be in shape. After hitting over 300 pounds throughout his recovery, Zion is back in shape and opposing teams should be very afraid.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

In fact, Zion has been working with “NBA 2K23” on some new moves that will be Featured in the game once it hits store shelves on September 9th. “2K” is one of the most popular sports franchises in the entire world, and this latest game will have a whole new dunk package for Williamson.

As you can see down below, these dunks are pretty ferocious which aligns with just how strong Williamson is. Hopefully, we see some of these dunks in some actual NBA games this season.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA.