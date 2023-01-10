Zion Williamson Shows Off Style During Pelicans Game

Before suffering a hamstring injury, Zion Williamson was dominating on the court. Now, the NBA All-Star is taking over the tunnel with his pregame outfits. Williamson showed off his fashion sense during Monday night’s game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards.

Williamson wore a pair of classic Nike shoes designed in collaboration with rapper Travis Scott. Additionally, the bruising power forward wore a bright Crimson Hoodie from the brand of skateboarder Boo Johnson.

