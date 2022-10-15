Zion Williamson re-creates viral high school basketball mismatch video before NBA game

Zion Williamson, standout NBA forward whose high school dominance launched him into viral stardom, remembers one moment from a game that went especially viral — and wasn’t a high-flying dunk.

It was his reaction to Bryson Bishop, a 5-foot-6 eighth grader for Rival Oakbrook Prep (SC) sizing him up to defend him despite the Massive mismatch in size during the fourth quarter of a lopsided game in 2017, Williamson’s junior year at Spartanburg Day (SC).

On Friday, the two reunited for a photo before the New Orleans Pelicans’ preseason game against Atlanta and recreated Williamson’s reaction from the 2017 mismatch.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button