Zion Williamson re-creates viral high school basketball mismatch video before NBA game

Zion Williamson, standout NBA forward whose high school dominance launched him into viral stardom, remembers one moment from a game that went especially viral — and wasn’t a high-flying dunk.

It was his reaction to Bryson Bishop, a 5-foot-6 eighth grader for Rival Oakbrook Prep (SC) sizing him up to defend him despite the Massive mismatch in size during the fourth quarter of a lopsided game in 2017, Williamson’s junior year at Spartanburg Day (SC).

On Friday, the two reunited for a photo before the New Orleans Pelicans’ preseason game against Atlanta and recreated Williamson’s reaction from the 2017 mismatch.

The two embraced and took a photo together, and Bishop responded to the recreated clip on social media.

“Coolest moment in my life for sure! I appreciate the opportunity to do this,” he said, tagging Williamson and the Pelicans.

It’s a moment the 22-year-old hasn’t forgotten. Williamson was asked about the video in an interview with JJ Reddick on his Old Man & the Three podcast in March 2021. He recalled the moment and recalled Bishop by name.

“I’ll never forget that,” Williamson said. “That was our Rival … we’re up 30 at this point. We come out of a timeout, and he starts walking over to me, and I’m like ‘no way.’ “

Williamson looked to the baseline out of frame towards his high school Athletic director and track coach, pointed to Bishop in a defensive stance with his arm around the then-five star prospect, and flashed a Confused look.

“I was like ‘are they serious?’ Then they fouled me.” Williamson continued. “Thing is, I’ve got a lot of respect for him for doing that because his teammates were so out of it, he was just trying to give them energy … but when it was happening in the moment, I was like ‘ no way, don’t disrespect me like that.’ “

Watch the original video