Zion Williamson placed in NBA health and safety Protocols | Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will try to stop their four-game losing streak without their best player Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans’ leading scorer, has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Williamson showed no signs of illness in Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. They scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out seven assists in the 128-119 loss. He was on the floor for 40 minutes.

Williamson did not practice Wednesday.

After facing the Spurs on Thursday, the Pelicans will fly to Oklahoma City, where they will play the Thunder on Friday.

Williamson is averaging 25.2 points on 60.3% shooting this season. He has scored 30 or more points in six of New Orleans’ past 10 games.

The Pelicans are facing the possibility that they could be without both Williamson and Brandon Ingram for an extended stretch. Pelicans Coach Willie Green said Wednesday that Ingram will not play in either of the team’s remaining games this week. Ingram has been out since Nov. 25 with a toe contusion.

Williamson has missed five games this season. He was sidelined for two games in October with a hip contusion. He missed three more games in November with a right foot contusion. The Pelicans have a 3-2 record without him.

Last season, New Orleans went 7-20 when neither Williamson nor Ingram was in the lineup.

The Pelicans (18-12) are in third place in the Western Conference.