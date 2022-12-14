Zion Williamson, NBA stars Headline new NBA App original series “Pass the Rock”

The NBA announced “Pass the Rock,” a new NBA Entertainment original multi-part series, will stream exclusively on the NBA App beginning Thursday, Dec. 15. The series will provide fans throughout the season behind-the-scenes access to the next generation of NBA stars as they prepare their minds and bodies for competition, establish themselves as leaders and spend time with friends and family.

Set to debut with an Episode focused on New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, “Pass the Rock” will also feature episodes on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and guard Jaylen Brown, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, with more players to be added to the lineup throughout the season.

Six-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated rap superstar Jack Harlow is the Executive Producer of the series with his seven-time Platinum global hit, “WHATS POPPIN,” serving as the show’s theme song.

On the debut episode, Williamson reflects on the difficult journey he faced after suffering a foot injury prior to the 2021-22 NBA season that sidelined him for more than a year. The 22-year-old forward opens up about his triumphant return to the game he loves, shares his excitement about the Chemistry of the 2022-23 New Orleans Pelicans team and discusses what it’s like competing among the next generation of great NBA players.

Pelicans Highlights: Zion Williamson Top Plays from December 5-12, 2022

“We’re simply the next wave of players. Each generation has them. We give our respect to the previous players because they set the groundwork for us to even be in this position,” Williamson says.

The second Episode with Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown will Premiere on Friday, Dec. 23, ahead of the Celtics’ Christmas Day Matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks at 5 pm on ESPN and ABC.

Details regarding future episodes and additional players will be available periodically throughout the remainder of the season.