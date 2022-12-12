Zion Williamson, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 8.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 8. West: Zion Williamson (@PelicansNBA)

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

The high-flying forward dominated opponents during Week 8 with averages of 33.0 points (on 70.4% shooting) and 8.3 rebounds as New Orleans rose to the top of the Western Conference with a 3-0 week. Williamson’s week was highlighted by back-to-back 35-point games against the Suns. The Pelicans (18-8) are currently 1st place in the West standings.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

The five-time NBA All-Star averaged 43.3 points (on 63.9% shooting) and 10.3 rebounds during Philadelphia’s 2-1 week. Embiid erupted for 53 points on 20-for-32 shooting Sunday against the Hornets, which marked his second game with 50-plus points this season. The Sixers (14-12) are currently 5th in the East standings.

