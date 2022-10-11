“Zion Williamson is in Great Shape, Gonna Be an MVP Candidate!”: NBA Insider Gives a Positive Feedback From NOLA Star’s First 3 Preseason Clashes

Having missed out on the entire 2021-22 campaign, several analysts believe that Zion Williamson will have a Sensational performance in the upcoming season.

Back in 2019, everyone concerned Zion Williamson to be the next best prospect Entering the league since LeBron James in 2003. Thanks to his record-breaking season with the Duke Blue Devils, it was no surprise as to why Franchises in the NBA were hoping to win the #1 pick of that year’s draft

Unfortunately, injuries have gotten the better of Williamson so far. At only 22 years of age, “Zanos” has missed more games than he has played. But from whatever we’ve seen so far, there is absolutely no doubt that the southpaw is set to become one of the greatest players in the league.

In Zion’s rookie season, playing only 24 games, the 19-year-old took the world by storm as he averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. The 6-foot-6 forward’s sophomore campaign was even more spectacular, as he went on to put up 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on an efficient 61% shooting from the field.

However, this past campaign, Williamson saw no NBA action as he sat out with lingering injuries. But as the 2022-2023 season approaches, there are several well-wishers who predict that the youngster is going to have an impactful year.

Marc J Spears believes Zion Williamson will be an MVP candidate

Playing after 514 days, Zion is looking pretty solid on the hardwood. In NOLA’s first three preseason games, the power forward has recorded 11.3 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 52.1% shooting from the field.

Yes, for an All-Star, these numbers don’t look overwhelming. However, we have to keep in mind that this is a player who is coming off some horrific injuries while also playing merely 19.6 MPG.

Seeing his performances in the first three preseason clashes, there are several analysts and enthusiasts who believe that the slasher can be an All-Star type player. However, Marc J Spears of ESPN has taken it a step further deeming Williamson to be an MVP candidate.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Today“, Spears said:

“Zion looks like he’s in great shape. Saw him in Smoothie King Center last week, looks like he’s been eating some great smoothie, some healthy smoothie.”

“He averaged 27 and 7 when he’s out of shape, what’s he gonna do now while he’s in shape? I’m telling you all now, he’s gonna be an MVP candidate. His smile, the bounce from Duke is back. He’s gonna be special this season.”

.@MarcJSpears is buying a BIG season from Zion 👀 “Imma tell y’all now, he’s gonna be an MVP candidate.” pic.twitter.com/5IoNi564iT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 10, 2022

What does a healthy Zion mean for the Pelicans?

The Pelicans, without their star forward, behind the leadership of CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram led the team to a postseason appearance for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Even though Willie Green’s boys gave a tough fight to the Phoenix Suns, there were several moments in the series where Deandre Ayton completely dominated the paint. This is where the Pels missed Zion’s presence the most.

Even in these postseason games, we’ve seen on several occasions that the 284-pound forward attracts a lot of attention in the paint, hence leaving sharpshooters such as McCollum, Trey Murph III, and the others open at the three-point line.

It goes without saying, adding a healthy Zion Williamson to a Squad that made the Playoffs last season is only going to be more deadly. The New Orleans Pelicans are going to be the franchise to look out for in the West.

