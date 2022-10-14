Zion Williamson hasn’t even reached his final form, plus more NBA Quotes of the week

Zion Williamson is ready to shock the world, Paul George is willing to cede the spotlight, and more from our NBA Quotes of the week.

“I’m gonna show the world things that I’ve had in my Arsenal that I didn’t show before.”

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, is returning from injury, via Sports Illustrated

“Everybody says, ‘Kawhi [and] you are 1 and 1, [or] 1A, 1B.’ I’ll publicly say I’m the 2. Kawhi’s the 1, I’m the 2. So that part we nipped in the bud. Like there’s no ego when it comes to that.”

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, on how he’s fine being the team’s No. 2 options behind Kawhi Leonard

“It’s rare. It’s rare. I’ve been in the league 16 years, and I’ve never seen that until the other day on camera. You hear about it with MJ and you hear about it with Bobby Portis, but there’s nothing that’s happening every year. It’s very rare that something like that happens.”

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, on the Punch Draymond Green threw at Jordan Poole during Golden State Warriors practice

“Athletes are looked at as superhuman in so many ways and for me to see somebody like DeMar … step up and say that he Battles with something … that opened up the door for me. … He saved my life in a way.”

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, on how much he appreciated DeMar DeRozan’s opening up about his own mental health, via NBA Today

“To be matched up against the best player in the world and go toe-to-toe … that was a different type of drug, for sure.”

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo, is facing LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Playoffs as a member of the Indiana Pacers