Zion Williamson (hamstring) leaves game vs. 76ers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was in the midst of a standout game Monday before a hamstring injury curtailed his efforts. Williamson left the game late in the third quarter with a strained right hamstring, which he appeared to suffer on a fast break.

He handed off the ball and gingerly ran to the corner, lingering on the court for a bit before he was lifted from the game. The Pelicans lost the game, 120-111, and overall Williamson finished with 26 points on 10-for-12 shooting.

After the game, Pelicans Coach Willie Green didn’t provide much of an update on Williamson other than to say he will get imaging done to determine the extent of the strain.

“That was extremely difficult,” Green said. “It was right at a pivotal moment during the game. We’ll do some imaging and look at him. Hopefully, he’ll be OK.”

Williamson was on a roll in the third quarter thanks to a combination of mid-range jumpers and layups, scoring 10 of his 26 points. Overall, he added six rebounds and seven assists and shot 6-for-8 from the free-throw line.

However, without Williamson, the Pelicans couldn’t keep up with the 76ers.

Sixers center Joel Embiid pushed the lead in the fourth on a driving, crashing layup and spun around like a top on his rear end for dramatic effect. They sank the free throw for a 106-96 lead. They did walk gingerly to the bench Moments later but stayed in the game.