Zion Rising – Duke Basketball Report

The other night we wrote about Zion Williamson’s superb game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he dominated in an almost surreal way, especially down the stretch.

It just seems like he has ascended to a new level and it’s thrilling because he was already on another plane. Now? He’s playing in a way that no one really has. His combination of power and speed is simply unprecedented, but it’s so much more than that.

This article from the Atlantic by William Guillory really explores what Williamson is doing and the historic nature of it.

He talks about various greats like Larry Bird, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan and LeBron James and says this: “Zion Williamson isn’t quite like any of them, or anyone else. But his path to Greatness is starting to seem just as undeniable as it was for them.

Then he goes on to say that Williamson is “playing a different sport than everyone else on the floor.”

He goes on to point out that everyone knows what he’s going to do, but no one can stop it. And he also reminds that Williamson went over and through Rudy Gobert like he was that high school kid in the video and not possibly the best shot blocker of his generation.

Well it wasn’t that good but it was like Gobert had no chance. Williamson was darting by him and dropping bank shots high off the backboard.

Anyway, this is a pretty good read on how Williamson is taking over the NBA. Well worth your time.

