Zion Ranked High in Top NBA Players Under 25

It’s hard to believe the young superstar Zion Williamson will be in the league for four seasons. Recently, NBA executives were Polled on the Top NBA Players Under 25. Pelicans forward Zion Williamson came in 6th in this most recent poll, despite not playing at all in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Apr 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots a jump shot during warm ups before game six against the Phoenix Suns of the first round for the 2022 NBA Playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Last season Zion was ranked No. 3, but due to his year’s absence, he dropped three spots to No. 6.

Dallas Mavericks star Luke Doncic and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum are the top-two players on this poll. Both were the driving forces for their team’s deep playoff runs last season.

Zion’s 2019 NBA Draft Classmate Ja Morant of Memphis is listed at No. 3. After Morant, Evan Mobley (Cavs) and Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) round out the Top 5, respectively.

One executive shared his thoughts on the selection process.

“Two years ago, Zion was a Top 5 Offensive player,” the NBA executive said. “His case is pretty simple. Do that again and be better on defense, and he’s for sure a franchise guy.”

Apr 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) works with Assistant Coach Teresa Gaye Weatherspoon during warm ups before game six against the Phoenix Suns of the first round for the 2022 NBA Playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

“On one hand, the executive has a point if Williamson can remain healthy, but that’s a big if considering he’s only played 85 total games the past three seasons.”

Zion will be eager to erase the notion of his health being an issue in his NBA career. The last time we saw Williamson play, he dominated the league averaging 27 points a game on over 61% shooting. The young Pelicans forward earned an All-Star nod and appeared headed for superstardom most people envisioned he would have.

The Pelicans certainly think he will return to form before inking him to a 5-year, $193 million contract that has the chance to reach $231 million if incentives are met.

He’s been working hard this offseason at the team’s practice facility with a personal trainer, Jasper Bibbs, who placed him on a strict dietary regimen. Zion Williamson is in comeback mode, and the rest of the NBA is now on notice.

