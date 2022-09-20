Zion Ranked High in Top NBA Players Under 25

It’s hard to believe the young superstar Zion Williamson will be in the league for four seasons. Recently, NBA executives were Polled on the Top NBA Players Under 25. Pelicans forward Zion Williamson came in 6th in this most recent poll, despite not playing at all in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Zion Williamson

Last season Zion was ranked No. 3, but due to his year’s absence, he dropped three spots to No. 6.

