Zion, Pelicans Fall Short Of NBA’s Top 10 Jerseys

New Orleans, La.- The first half of the season is in the books, All-Star votes are being tallied, and sales numbers are coming in from the NBA’s accountants. The most recent update from the league has Steph Curry once again the Champion of the jersey sales number charts, but there is one big name missing from the top 10: Zion Williamson, who sits at 14th.

Curry and the Golden State Warriors just won another Larry O’Brien trophy. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer getting these bragging rights on top makes perfect sense.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button