Zim Under-20 handball team struggle in Congo

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S men’s Under-20 handball team found the going tough at the International Handball Federation Trophy continental phase after losing their fifth match against Rwanda in Brazzaville, Congo, yesterday.

Zimbabwe were outclassed 74-17 in a one-sided game that saw Rwanda dominating and controlling the game from the first half.

They went into the half-time break with Rwanda leading 36-7.

Yesterday’s game was their last at the tournament that featured six countries – Guinea, Madagascar, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and the hosts Congo.

Matches were played in a round-robin format and Zimbabwe, who were competing at continental level for the first time, failed to leave a mark at the event.

They lost their opening encounter to Congo 55-20. They then suffered a 41-13 defeat at the hands of Guinea before losing 50-19 to Nigeria in their third match.

Zimbabwe were also defeated 38-30 by Madagascar. And yesterday’s defeat meant the national Under-20 side will be returning home without a single win from the tournament.

Speaking to The Herald after yesterday’s game against Rwanda, national Under-20 Coach Cephas Mushati said the continental event was a learning curve since it was their maiden appearance.

“Yes, it was a heavy defeat but I am happy with my team. They really gave a very good fight and they are already showing good signs of experience in them.

“At one time they felt rejected, especially during the game, but we managed to talk to them and they understood that we are on a learning curve. “I am 100 percent sure my players benefited a lot. They have been exposed to a lot of competition. I witnessed it during the games, starting from the first match to the last,” said Mushati.

The Zimbabwe Under-20 side qualified for the IHF Trophy continental phase when they won the regional tournament last year.

They regrouped a week before traveling to Congo, having been last active in October during the regional tournament.

Mushati said they could have done more in their preparations, adjusting their conditions to what they were likely to face in Congo.

They also pointed out that their fitness level also affected their performance.

“Yes, of course, this is our first time competing at this level. First, we need to improve in terms of using handball glue on the ball. We should have trained using it during our training sessions but unfortunately we didn’t have it. Fitness also played a part on our exit, we should have done more.”

Mushati pointed out that without vibrant structures, including a professional league, it’s difficult to match their counterparts on the continent.

“The level of competition here is very high. We were playing teams with players who are already playing international handball as compared to regional Zone VI, including Zimbabwe.

“Firstly, as a nation, we need to make sure our players are able to access good facilities like grounds at grassroots level. We need to work on a lot of basic handball like the pace of the game, ball execution using handball glue exposure to friendly matches with these teams.

“We need to make sure players are exposed to basic handball workouts and try to engage with these French-speaking nations in friendly matches.

“We need to make sure we create a strong base in club handball so that our selection is made up of players playing professional handball. “Grassroots development is very important. That’s what we will be looking for and try to make sure young players are exposed to everything like standard courts, facilities and resources,” said Mushati.

The team is expected back home on Monday.