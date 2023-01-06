Zim U20 handball team gears for continental show-piece

Ellina Mhlanga-Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Under-20 handball team is set to step up preparations for the upcoming International Handball Federation Challenge Trophy continental phase to be staged in Brazzaville, Congo, when they Troop into camp in Harare tomorrow. The continental showpiece is due to take place from January 16 to 20.

The junior side qualified for the event when they won the IHF Trophy Zone VI held at the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex last year.

They are set to regroup tomorrow at Prince Edward School. Zimbabwe will join Congo, Rwanda, Guinea, Nigeria and Madagascar at the competition. The team will be led by Cephas Mushati, who was in charge when they won the regional tournament.

Speaking to The Herald yesterday, Mushati said they have some work to do since the players have been on a break but is hopeful they will be able to build on their experiences from their last assignment.

“Our focus will be on the fitness level of the players since these guys have been inactive since it was holiday. So we are going to assess the players in terms of fitness for two to three days, then from there we look at combinations and how they are going to co-ordinate as a team. So those will be the main areas.

“We will look at new combinations and work on more skills in terms of defense. Of course, we are going to work on all departments but our main area is defense, after the qualification we saw that we needed to improve on our defense. But, of course, we will work on all aspects of the game,” said Mushati.

Zimbabwe will be competing at the continental event for the first time and Mushati said the competition will be a learning curve.

“We want to give a good fight. I know the morale is high after qualifying.

“We are not expecting to be on top or to win the tournament. We are going there as underdogs, we are going there to gain experience. If we win it will be a bonus,” said Mushati.

Zimbabwe Handball Federation secretary-general, Edson Chirowodza, said they are meeting today to finalize the team’s preparations ahead of the camp.

“We are meeting Tomorrow (today), just to Finalize on the arrangements… Everything in Congo will be taken care of by IHF and CAHB (African Handball Confederation).

“I think it’s important, it’s going to expose our players at that level of competition and also for us it’s going to be a learning curve in terms of how the game is competitive at that stage.

“So we are more like underdogs because we are going there for the first time.

“I know Rwanda they have been doing well. Madagascar, we have met before, they were in Zambia and they are also a good side. I am not sure about Nigeria in terms of their performance,” said Chirowodza.

The team is scheduled to leave for Congo on January 15. The Under-18 missed qualification in their age group when they came second at the regional tournament.