ZHS girls basketball enters new season at a fevered pace | Zachary

The 2022-23 Zachary High girls basketball team, under the direction of Tami McClure, has started the season on an absolute tear.

At the time of writing, they sported a 9-1 record with the sole loss (54-58) coming in the Finals of the East Baton Rouge Parish tournament to district rival Scotlandville. That early season Onslaught has earned them an early season 4th seed power ranking for Division 1 Select.

Coach McClure is entering her eighth year as the head coach at Zachary and she welcomes three Seniors — Talyn Thomas, Bria Raymond and Alissa O’Dell — back from last year’s team that advanced to the regional round of the 5A playoffs.

She expects a lot from this team and has two Seniors who have already committed to play basketball in college. O’Dell, an all-district 4-5A performer last year, will be signing a Scholarship to play basketball at Loyola of New Orleans, and Raymond will be signing a Scholarship to play basketball at LSUA next year.

McClure indicated that she “expects big things from all my Returners to carry this team.” In addition to the senior, that group of Returners includes junior M’Laya Roberts and sophomores Reese Quibodeaux and Tiarra McPipe. McPipe was all district as a freshman and will be relied upon to be the court general as the starting point guard.

The Returners are joined, and will likely be pushed, by freshman Ava Raymond, who McClure notes had “a really good showing in the EBR tourney.” How good? She was named to the all-tournament team.

McClure is quick to point out that “it takes a whole team effort to win these games and we have had a bunch of girls contribute to our great start.” McClure also pointed to the offseason program where she noted that “these young ladies have really worked hard this off season with Coach Little and in the gym.” “All that hard work is starting to pay off” she concluded.

Assistant Coach Michael Chrestman returns to help McClure as does new Assistant Coach Nekia Jones who joined the Zachary girls basketball family over the summer. Jones played basketball at the University of Texas before transferring to UL to complete her college basketball career. She will be working with the fifth and sixth grade girls teams at Copper Mill to help prepare them for their futures in the ZHS gym.

The hard work does not stop or take a long break for the holidays. Zachary was one of the host sites for the Walker tournament Dec. 15 and 16 and played games against Assumption and Edna Karr.

They travel to Metairie Dec. 20-22 to compete in the Arch Bishop Chapelle tourney, the next week they go to Abbeville to compete in the Vermillion Catholic tournament Dec. 27-29, and kick off the New Year in the Nokia Sugar Bowl tournament Jan. 4-7 at the Alario Center in Westwego.

Pre-district home games for the ZHS girls start in January with Family Christian (Jan. 13), White Castle (Jan. 19), and former district Rival Walker (Jan. 24).

The newly arranged district 4-5A schedule starts at home with Liberty (Jan. 27) with other district home games against Woodlawn (Feb. 3) and Central (Feb. 10). In between they will travel to St. Joseph’s Academy (Jan. 31) and compete in a rematch with Scotlandville on the road (Feb. 7).

“We would love to see our Zachary Residents come out and support these young ladies who have worked so hard” Coach McClure said.

Former ZHS girls basketball star comes closer to home

Former Lady Bronco Osha Cummings has transferred from Northwestern State to Southern and is playing point guard for the Jaguars this year. Cummings is a junior and to date has played in eight games, scored seven points, and recorded 4 steals.