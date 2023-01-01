Zen and the Art of Turning the Wheels of Time

Some years ago, I was in a serious car crash that left me with a lot of lingering deficits and discomfort. These included severe musculoskeletal problems in my neck and back, chronic headaches, tinnitus, and working memory deficits among other manifestations like major depressive disorder. All of these things conspire to severely limit my functional capacity both professionally and in terms of my daily physical activity as a human experiencing the world through movement. Through martial arts and cycling, I’ve found a way forward.

The Wheels on the Bike Go Round and Round

While I used to cycle a lot when I was younger, the effects of the vehicle crash prevented me from going very far or very long. As recently as four years ago, I was limited to being on my bike maybe once or twice a week for a maximum of an hour and about a 20 km ride. My daily martial arts practices were helping with this, but I was effectively stuck.

But then I deliberately shifted the focus of my daily martial arts training to a much more direct focus on posture and deep tissue work. A major part of my enhanced martial arts practice since then has been the addition of Chinese traditions such as Bagua Zhang and Wing Chun. These dovetailed with a prior decision to slow my life down and to try and focus more on process and journey rather than destination.

Slow and Steady Wins the Race, Even When There Is No Race

After a very slow and long-term plan of daily incremental progress, recently I was on my bike during one week of five rides for 15 hours and traveled over 220 km. I’ve been able to achieve this because of my daily martial arts and especially during my daily practice of Bagua Zhang. In this practice, slow, deep circling movements are a core practice that focuses on posture, concentration, body fascia, and mindfulness. During such training I’m simultaneously focused on being in the present moment and using the present moment to refine my function.

Source: E. Paul Zehr

The combined outcome for my physical and psychological health, which is an arbitrary distinction as I’ve written about before, is that martial arts and cycling both have me practicing being in the present moment as much as possible. This has spilled over to other aspects of my existence where I’ve been able to take a better and calmer Mindset towards other aspects of life and living. All of my activities seem reciprocal and fully symbiotic.

Regulating Behavioral Plasticity By Living in the Present

Truly then, the circling wheels on my bicycle and the turning wheels of my martial arts practice combine to produce a cycle of daily reinvention and refinement. This applies to both my physical posture and my psychological posture towards life and living.

My takeaway as a sensorimotor neuroscientist is that even after much of the basic cellular and systems for plasticity has occurred in a recovery process, both passively and driven by rehab practices, behavioral plasticity remains open to constant refinement. Each of us has the ability to regulate our behavioral plasticity. This lies in the choices that we make and the efforts that we undertake towards walking the paths of our lives.

The wheels on the bike go round and round. My journey from taking a martial arts mentality to cycling and adopting a bike-packing pace that’s not a race into everything I do then reinforced my daily life including my martial arts. Everything’s a circle, in the end.

Source: E Paul Zehr

Bodies and brains can be pretty amazing sometimes. While I still haven’t found answers to my problems with severe constant headaches, deafening tinnitus, and troubling working memory deficits, perhaps I’ll one day find solutions to those on my bike or in my martial arts practices.

Until then I’m grateful for some of the things I’ve been able to achieve. Keep on training as my wheels spin along the trails, as I Circle walk by the sea, and manufacture martial arts moves in the mountains. I find myself very much immersed in the Zen adage of living in the present moment because all that exists is the present. This is well captured by Master Oogway in one of my favorite movies, Kung Fu Pandaby saying: “Yesterday is history, Tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That is why it’s called the present.”

At the end of the day, it’s all about reinvention and rebirth. Each martial arts move that I practice again and again, each step around a Circle that is endlessly repeated in Bagua Zhang, each cycle of the cranks while I’m pedaling my bike, every breath I take in and out, and every morning when I wake up and open my eyes for the first time. It’s all about an Endless quest for perfection that we find it trying to be better every time around every time you turn the wheels of time

Mindfulness Essential Reads

(c) E. Paul Zehr (2023).