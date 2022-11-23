Zeke & Pollard Have Different Style But Same Goal

If further proof is necessary to illustrate just how ridiculous Pollard has been overall this season, he has 944 total yards from the line of scrimmage this season. That surpasses names like Davante Adams, Travis Kelce, and Jaylen Waddle.

But with Pollard rounding into form and coming into his own in Elliott’s absence, the question must be asked – how does Elliott handle splitting time with Pollard after years as the focal point of the Cowboys’ offense?

It’s not all that difficult apparently.

“Not at all,” Elliott said. “I think we all have the same goal – go out there and win football games. However we have to do that, that’s what matters. So no way.”

It’s not a shocking response from Elliott, a guy who is revered by his teammates in the locker room for his leadership. All-Pro guard Zack Martin cemented that though just a week ago when asked about Elliott’s eventual return to the field, identifying him as the “identity of our football time” and praised his “willingness to do anything asked of him.”

Pollard echoed that thought on Tuesday when asked how well he thought Elliott had handled his success at his own expense. “It shows how selfless of a player he is,” Pollard said. “How much he is ‘team first.’ Everything he does is about the team and that’s the perfect example.”

And just for good measure, Dak Prescott brought the point down the final stretch when he was presented with the same question on Tuesday. “Zeke cares about this team’s overall success,” Prescott said. “They just care about winning.”

Together the backfield duo have become the perfectly balanced two-headed monster, with Pollard assuming the role of explosive plays and slicing through defenses, while Elliott continues to Punch them in the mouth in short-yardage situations and timely scores.

That was the case against the Vikings, scoring all four of the Cowboys’ touchdowns in that 40-3 onslaught. That level of teamwork and effectiveness has not gone unnoticed from the Cowboys’ Ultimate leader, either.

“Just the willingness to not only share playing time,” Prescott said, “but to encourage each other in that playing time and to be each other’s biggest support and fan, honestly. [They’re] two different guys in the way that they produce on the field… One guy being a bruiser, and another guy being shifty, the defense doesn’t really know what’s coming at them.”

“It’s tough on defenses to defend the two different styles,” Elliott said. “You get used to one style and the next thing you know, another fresh running back is coming in.”