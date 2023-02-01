Zeiterion project a Boon to arts, entertainment and the economy

NEW BEDFORD — It’s fitting that the Zeiterion’s multi-million-dollar renovation project will Blend a Restoration of its historic beauty with modernization of sound, lighting and patron amenities.

After all, the building at 684 Purchase St. turns 100 this year, and its many supporters – including the Z’s dedicated fundraising organizers – see the finished project providing superlative entertainment, education and community events to the region for the next 100 years.

The project’s estimated price tag is $31 million, and construction is scheduled to begin in September and last 12 to 14 months.

During that time, The Z, New Bedford Symphony Orchestra and New Bedford Festival Theater will continue performances in different city venues, with locations and scheduling still being formulated.

