Zeeland West soccer stuns Holland for historic comeback win

The Zeeland West boys soccer team has continued to improve, building its program into a contender.

The Dux came into Tuesday’s Matchup at Holland having not beaten the Dutch in years.

How many? So many that Coach Andy Hondorp didn’t even know the last time that happened.

“It’s been a long time,” Hondorp said.

Now the Dux know as they rallied from two goals down for a stunning 3-2 win over the Dutch.

“In four years, we lost our first three years (to Holland) and lost in the district final last year as well,” Zeeland West senior Sammy Salas said. “The fight we put up and how we didn’t quit … we just pulled through and finished the game. We definitely don’t want this to be our peak. It comes down to how hard we want to work.”

