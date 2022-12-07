Zeeland West football downed by Muskegon in regional final rematch

MUSKEGON – The first time the Zeeland West and Muskegon football teams squared off, it was one of the best games of the season across the state.

Two lead changes in the final two minutes, capped by a Zeeland West long touchdown run in the final seconds made it an instant classic, especially for Dux fans.

The rematch lived up to the hype, but was a little different in the snow at Hackley Stadium.

After an extremely fast-paced Showdown in September, both teams slowed the pace and waited for the Pivotal moment to strike, and after both teams traded fourth-quarter strikes, it was a late touchdown by Muskegon that led the Big Reds to a 27- 20 wins on Saturday.

“It would be different if I think we didn’t give it everything we had, but I feel like we did. We gave our best shot with two great teams playing. It went their way this time,” Zeeland West quarterback Trevor Wallar said . “But it hurts. This team is special. This is the best team I have been a part of.”

The Big Reds (10-2) Struck with a late rushing touchdown by quarterback M’Khi Guy from 15 yards out with 2:51 to go after Zeeland West had rallied to tie.

A pass breakup, a fourth-down attempt by Zeeland West (10-2) with the season on the line saw a pass go through the receiver’s hands and the Dux saw their season come to a close.

