Zeeland teen overcoming diabetes diagnosis to Chase soccer Dreams

ZEELAND — A young soccer player from Zeeland is hoping to set an example for others by overcoming a medical diagnosis to pursue his dreams in the sport he loves.

Levi Rodriguez is an eighth-grader at Zeeland’s Cityside Middle School. He’s been playing soccer for 10 years and plays for Michigan Futbol Academy Grand Rapids and Lakeshore.

“It’s fun, it’s a team sport,” Rodriguez, a center midfielder and striker, said about his love for soccer. “You don’t have to do it by yourself. I like all my coaches. Those are some of the things I like about it.”

Rodriguez said he has goals of playing in college and professionally. His dream is playing for Michigan State in college, then playing for Liverpool.

But those dreams were dealt an unexpected complication earlier this year when Levi was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in January.

