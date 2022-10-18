Zazenski Contract Extended Through 2026 Season

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne has announced a contract extension for men’s soccer head coach Paul Zazensky that will keep him under contract through the 2026 season.

“I’m excited to complete this extension to keep Paul Zazensky at the helm of JMU men’s soccer for years to come,” Bourne said. “As we elevate this fall to one of the top conferences in the country in the Sun Belt, Paul is the perfect Coach to build upon the foundation that he’s already established . The players respond to his leadership style and respect him as their head coach. The potential for this program is extremely high under Paul’s command.”

Zazenski is in the midst of his fifth season at the helm of the program as he leads the Dukes through their first season in the Sun Belt Conference, arguably one of the best men’s soccer leagues in the nation.

“I would first off like to thank Mr. Bourne, Mr. White and President Alger for signing off on this contract extension. In the last five seasons, we have experienced everything under the sun as a program. As we move forward into the Sun Belt Conference, I am confident that these past experiences, both positive and negative, will help our program continue to grow and evolve. My family and I would like to thank the JMU community for its continued support both on and off the field as well as the players and staff for always striving for their best. I appreciate the opportunity to continue to lead JMU men’s soccer into the future. Go Dukes!”

Since taking over the program ahead of the 2018 season, Zazenski has put together a record of 47-24-12 while leading the Dukes to three Colonial Athletic Association titles and three NCAA appearances, including the program’s first quarterfinal appearance since 1995. He is a two-time CAA Coach of the Year recipient and has earned ECAC and VaSID Coach of the Year honors as well. Zazenski and his staff have also twice earned Staff of the Year honors for the Atlantic Region by United Soccer Coaches.

While at JMU, Zazenski has coached one CAA Rookie of the Year, as well as a Player of the Year and a Defensive Player of the Year, in addition to four CAA All-Rookie selections, 13 All-Region selections and 26 All-CAA selections.