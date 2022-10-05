Zayden High has high praise for UNC basketball

Four-star forward Zayden High concluded his official visit to Chapel Hill over the weekend, following up the trip with the release of a top five list that included the Tar Heels.

In a conversation with On3’s Joe Tipton, the class of 2023 Recruit went in depth with his Finalists and had high praise for North Carolina.

“This weekend I went on an official visit to UNC. Coach (Hubert) Davis and Sean May took care of us and they went out of their way to make sure my sister and family were OK. As soon as we got out there, it was just pure love,” said High. “That was probably the best visit I’ve been on so far.”

With practice for the 2022-2023 season getting underway last week, the UNC target was exposed to an in-season practice and witnessed first hand how the program is handled.

“You can’t question UNC. Their facilities were top tier. They just redid their entire facilities. Coach Davis is down to earth and he’s going to give it to you how it is. Coach May is the same way. They’re really good dudes. Their practices were intense. They expect 100% out of everybody, every day. They all took care of my family so it was all love.”

High, the No. 55 overall Recruit according to 247 Sports, has visited all of his Finalists except for Arkansas, where he plans to visit before making a decision.

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff seem to be putting on the full-court press for High, who would be the second commitment for the Tar Heels in the class of 2023.