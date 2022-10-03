Zayden High announces Top 5 list

Four-star Class of 2023 prospect Zayden High is down to five programs. Is the UNC basketball program still among the remaining contenders?

This past weekend, the UNC basketball program hosted four-star prospect Zayden High for an official visit.

Prior to his visit, High announced that he would be narrowing his recruitment down to five Finalists on the Monday following his stop in Chapel Hill. Fortunately, his visit was enough to keep the Tar Heels in the mix.

Zayden High, the No. 55 overall prospects in the 2023 class, is down to five schools, he tells @On3Recruits. He goes in-depth on each program: https://t.co/mDi2GmsQS1 pic.twitter.com/LrcGCFBk0i — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 3, 2022

A short while ago, High announced his five finalists, including the UNC basketball program. The Tar Heels are joined by Villanova, Texas, Arkansas, and Michigan as the remaining finalists.

In an interview with Joe Tipton of On3, High went in-depth on his remaining finalists, stating that his visit to North Carolina was the best one he’s been on.

North Carolina: “That was probably the best visit I’ve been on so far” “This weekend I went on an official visit to UNC. Coach (Hubert) Davis and Sean May took care of us and they went out of their way to make sure my sister and family were OK. As soon as we got out there, it was just pure love. The coaching staff up there, I don’t know what it was, but it seemed like they had everything together. They knew what they were doing. There were no mistakes. They knew exactly what they wanted from their guys and they demanded it. But at the end of the day, it’s love. The players up there know what it is too. They know they have to get their stuff done. That was probably the best visit I’ve been so far. “You can’t question UNC. Their facilities were top tier. They just redid their entire facilities. Coach Davis is down to earth and he’s going to give it to you how it is. Coach May is the same way. They’re really good dudes. Their practices were intense. They expect 100% out of everybody, every day. They all took care of my family so it was all love.”

Based on a recent TikTok video that he posted, you clearly could get the sense that High enjoyed his visit to North Carolina.

2023 PF Zayden High seems to be enjoying his #UNC official visit so far via Tik Tok. (@zayy23den) pic.twitter.com/qmaM9EbIQB — Jarrod (@jhardy575) September 30, 2022

This is good news for the UNC basketball program, as they hope to earn a commitment from the Talented four-star player from the state of Texas. Based on his recent quotes, the Tar Heels seem to be in a good spot in High’s current recruitment.

