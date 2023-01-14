Zavier Betts comeback story almost complete

When it comes to Nebraska football and Zavier Betts, there have been some serious twists and turns. There was the time when the Huskers landed the Bellevue product and fans all over the state praised Scott Frost for actually getting such a big win in regards to in-state recruiting.

Then there was the time that Betts decided that he could no longer be a part of the Scott Frost era. There still isn’t a ton known about just why the receiver decided he didn’t want to be a part of Nebraska football. It’s possible that Scott Frost was just as bad a head coach as we’ve all heard.

Whatever was behind Betts’ exile from the Nebraska football team, it appears that wrong is about to be righted. At least, the road back for the wide receiver to becoming a Husker is one that he wants to walk down.

On Friday night, The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman took to Twitter to report that the Rumors surrounding Betts were true. There had been rumblings here and there and especially earlier in the week that had been leading up to a moment like this. Zavier Betts wants to come back and play for Nebraska.

Zavier Betts, the former Nebraska wide receiver who gave up football last March, intends to rejoin the Huskers this year, according to a family source. Betts was a four-star prospect out of Bellevue West in the 2020 class. They caught 32 passes in two seasons at Nebraska. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) January 14, 2023

The Rumors around Zavier Betts and a possible second chance from the new staff got especially loud on Wednesday. Now Sherman is reporting that a family member of Betts has made it clear that he intends to return to the Nebraska football team.

Interestingly enough, it appears that the beginning of this turnaround started when the Bellevue product entered the transfer portal. Perhaps it was as simple as showing Matt Rhule and company that he was ready to play the game again.

Maybe the Portal was just a wink and a nod to Husker faithful to let them know that he was ready to play football again. Whatever the meaning behind that decision, things have relatively quickly since then. Now it seems as though the receiver who has 32 catches as a Husker and the Talent to add quite a few more just has to make it official. It seems unlikely that Nebraska football fans will have to wait long for that.