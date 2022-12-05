Zamarripa leaving West Noble for soccer opportunity

MISHAWAKA — The International Soccer Academy of America named Abel Zamarripa its new head coach on Thursday morning.

Zamarripa is leaving the boys soccer coaching position at his alma mater West Noble High School to Coach at the first in-person high school in the country targeted towards soccer players.

“The decision was a difficult one, since it meant closing a cycle at my alma mater — West Noble — where I was head coach for the last four seasons,” Zamarripa said in a post on the International Soccer Academy of Indiana Facebook page. “The most important thing to me were the values ​​and objectives when the project was presented to me. I felt like they aligned with my own.

“I am ecstatic about the opportunity and I am Grateful for the belief Ethan has in me. The vision at this institution is Revolutionary for football in the United States and I cannot wait to see where we can go from here.”

International Soccer Academy of America founder and executive director Ethan Hunt said: “We are grateful to have Coach Abel join our team. He brings a unique coaching and playing experience that I think will benefit our student athletes tremendously. Bringing on Abel was a no-brainer for us. I am personally excited about what this represents as ISAA Ventures forward towards our upcoming goals and plans with Abel as a part of that process.”

Zamarripa led the Chargers to a 51-25-2 record, two Class 2A Sectional championships, a regional runner-up finish in 2021, two Northeast Corner Conference regular season championships and two NECC Tournament titles.