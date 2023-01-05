Zamalek threaten to withdraw from league, transfer-list Fetouh & Gomaa

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour took four fiery decisions following the club’s 1-1 draw with El-Dakhelya on Thursday night.

The Whites managed to scrape a 95th-minute draw against relegation contenders El-Dakhelya which increased their gap with league leaders Al Ahly to five points.

The draw comes on the back of a surprising 2-1 defeat to newly promoted Aswan in the previous round.

However, the El-Dakhelya game witnessed more drama before the kick-off as full-back Ahmed Fetouh and Abdallah Gomaa were dropped from the announced matchday Squad due to COVID-19 symptoms.

Fetouh was announced he would start at left-back, while Abdallah Gomaa was placed on the bench, and their exclusion led Mohamed Abdelshafy to start instead.

But hours after the draw, Mansour claims the main reason behind the exclusion of both players was due to them being under the influence of cannabis.

“Ahmed Fetouh and Abdallah Gomaa entered the game under the influence of cannabis. They disrespected the club,” Mansour told Zamalek TV channel.

“When they knew about a pre-game drug test, they pulled out of the game.

“I told them when the test results return, they will leave. Ferreria had to change his starting XI because of them.

“Yesterday, I had a meeting with Fetouh and he informed me that he would leave for Al Ahly. I told him to bring me an offer first.

“I will meet with Ferreria tomorrow to try to save the club.

“We will not continue the league as long as the current committee exists. In Al Ahly’s game, there was a handball on Yasser Ibrahim, and the referee didn’t award it.

“And in our game, Samson should have been awarded a penalty. We will not take part in this farce,” he added.

The Quotes came just a few minutes following four decisions Mansour announced via his Facebook account, one of which is his threatening to withdraw from the league.

The decisions came as follows:

1- Not participating in a farce led by the EFA with the Referees Committee, whose aim is to gift the competing club the league title.

2- Imposing a fine on all players at a value of 20% of their dues, and suspending the dues for an indefinite period.

3- Suspending Ahmed Fatouh and Abdullah Gomaa, referring them for investigation, and conducting further analysis for them Tomorrow to confirm that they are not infected with the COVID-19.

4- Transfer-listing Ahmed Fetouh and Abdallah Gomaa.