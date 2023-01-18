Zakai Zeigler powers Tennessee basketball past Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Zakai Zeigler stood three feet from the rim and watched the final three seconds run off the clock.

The Tennessee basketball guard pretended to shoot. He instead grinned and walked away, his work completed. Zeigler had a lousy start and an all-everything finish. Freshman Julian Phillips was the same, a second-half aggressor who played his best basketball since November when the Vols desperately needed it.

Well. 9 Tennessee rebounded from a loss to Kentucky and a miserable first half to drop Mississippi State 70-59 Tuesday without Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key due to injury and illness, respectively.

Zeigler had a career-high 24 points, Burying four second-half 3-pointers and repeatedly letting the MSU student section know he was hot. Phillips set the tone for Tennessee (15-3, 5-1 SEC) against the Bulldogs (12-6, 1-5) in the second half, finishing with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double.

The Vols were 8-for-9 on 3-pointers in the second half and had nine blocks.

Tennessee was without Tyreke Key, Santiago Vescovi

Vescovi was in warmups and not in uniform when the Vols came to the court Tuesday after re-injuring his left shoulder against Kentucky on Saturday. Key never came to the court due to an illness.

The Vols were without the pair of Seniors guards, who combine to average more than 20 points per game and shoot better than 34% on 3-pointers. Vescovi, UT’s leading scorer at 12.9 points per game, hurt his shoulder on Nov. 30 against McNeese State originally. He missed two games before returning, but hurt his shoulder against Kentucky after a heavy blow from guard CJ Fredrick early in the first half.

Tennessee leaned heavily on Zakai Zeigler

Zeigler played all 40 minutes with Key and Vescovi sidelined. Key has been UT’s starting point guard and the main ballhandler other than Zeigler. Vescovi also can contribute to running the offense. Zeigler is the first UT player to play all 40 minutes since Jordan Bowden did so against Missouri on Jan. 7, 2020.

Zeigler was 4-for-4 on 3-pointers in the second half, propelling Tennessee with multiple made 3-pointers when MSU made pushes to retake the lead.

Defense and Cleaner play turned Tennessee’s slow start

Zeigler dribbled into the middle of the Mississippi State defense and tried to pass to Josiah-Jordan James in the corner. MSU’s DJ Jeffries stole the pass instead. It was Tennessee’s 10th turnover and Zeigler’s fifth in less than 12 minutes to open sluggishly.

The Vols only had one in the final eight minutes, cutting down on the miscues and getting back in the game. Tennessee forced a handful of stops in a row to flip momentum, as James Drew charged and Tobe Awaka and Uros Plavsic blocked shots on back-to-back possessions.

UT closed the first half on a 6-0 run started with Zeigler free throws. Zeigler made a terrific layup and Phillips had a second-chance putback to tie it 23-23 at halftime.

Up next

Tennessee plays at LSU on Saturday (4 pm ET, ESPN) in its second straight road game.

