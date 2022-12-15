Zaha Hadid Architects and collaborators selected to lead new soccer stadium design in Aarhus | News

Denmark’s second-largest city is set to add a signature piece of architecture after the announcement that a team led by Zaha Hadid Architects, Sweco, and Tredje Natur has been selected to design a new soccer stadium in Aarhus following an international competition.

The trio beat out two other finalist entries for the commission of the new Skovens Arena, which will be set amongst the city’s Marselisborg Forests and feature a single-tiered Bowl design meant to bring fans as close to the action as possible in order to create an “intense” gameday experience.