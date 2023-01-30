Zachary Youth Park welcomes new Parks and Recreation director Gordon ‘P-Wee’ LeBlanc | Zachary

“This might sound corny, but I remember seeing a lot of horses back in Ohio and baseball reminded me of a stallion just running free. There was freedom to the game no matter what your problems were and what you had on your mind, when you played baseball you forgot it.” — Thurman Munson

The City of Zachary kicked off 2023 with new leadership at the 33-acre Zachary Youth Park when Gordon “P-Wee” LeBlanc was hired as the Parks and Recreation director replacing Shane Hebert, who served for 12 years.

It is a large task as the Zachary Youth Park complex has facilities for baseball, softball, a half-mile walking track, playground and picnic areas. Who better than LeBlanc, who has fond memories watching each one of his children play baseball and softball at the park, to lead the park forward?

If you have watched high school or youth sports in Zachary you either know LeBlanc or you have seen him coaching baseball, running the chain Gang on Friday nights at the football games or sitting next to his wife Dianne (the ZHS Athletic secretary) at any and all Zachary Sporting events home and away. He is the guy wearing the hat with the “Z” on the front. Go in his office and you will see about 15 different “Z” hats with different styles and logos.

LeBlanc grew up in Nederland (home of “Bum” Phillips) and Alvin, Texas (home of Nolan Ryan), where he gained his passion for athletics and competed in baseball and football. When asked what he liked most about his new job at three weeks in, LeBlanc commented “I love to watch the kids out on the fields practicing.” On what he disliked most in his first three weeks on the job LeBlanc pointed out “obnoxious sports Writers who keep asking why the park doesn’t offer goat yoga and other obscure exercise/sports.”

LeBlanc was hired by former Zachary Mayor David Amrhein and has the full support of new Mayor David McDavid. He has his work cut out for him managing six turf fields, two T-ball fields, one high school softball field with locker room, two high school/middle school baseball fields, as well as two covered batting cage areas and an indoor facility that houses three batting cages, two pitching lanes, large locker rooms and a training facility for ZHS sports.

LeBlanc a self-professed “graduate from the school of hard knocks with a Master’s degree in survival” has coached Little League Baseball for 15 years in Zachary in addition to watching his children grow and play at the park. Before going to work for the City of Zachary, LeBlanc did shift work for over 40 years with his most recent stints at BP and Georgia Pacific. Through this previous employment he worked night shift, day shift, regular workweek and weekends. That experience will come in handy as LeBlanc relayed “this job is 7 days a week.”

His staff includes Miguel Santizo, Tanner Knighton and Brandie Triche. While Santizo, Tanner and LeBlanc maintain and work on Exterior Improvements for the park, LeBlanc indicates that “Brandie does it all from top to bottom, including scheduling, and is amazing.” They heaped similar praise on Knighten and Santizo for their dedication to the park. “They work hard to make the place immaculate,” LeBlanc explained.

LeBlanc has lived in Zachary for 30 years and looks forward to expanding offerings for all Zachary Residents at the park. There are discussions about a senior’s softball league, kickball and even Wiffle ball. His current emphasis is on building restroom facilities in the quad to improve accessibility and deal with the large crowds that come to watch tournaments.

“We want to get some air-conditioned bathrooms to improve the experience and make sure we don’t have people standing in line in the sun” LeBlanc said. There is a vision for more as “we want to have a wheelchair accessible baseball field for the kids to play,” LeBlanc explained.

Other Improvements include a mini digital screen, which was recently installed at John Herty Field. They would also like to improve the experience for kids and parents at the Playground structure by expanding the shade. “By 11 in the summer, the slides and everything else are so hot the kids don’t want to play,” LeBlanc explained. They will be adding an outdoor workout station near the Playground structure for parents to exercise in the near future as well.

Tournaments start in February and run every weekend through July. LeBlanc will be busy, but he will be around baseball and the freedom his Hero Thurman Munson described in the introductory quote. That freedom includes “not having to wear a hard hat to work for the first time in 40+ years,” LeBlanc said.