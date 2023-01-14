Zach Taylor starring for the North Quincy High boys basketball team

QUINCY — When a starter returns as a senior and triples his scoring average in high school basketball, it’s usually a surprise.

That’s not the case for North Quincy High’s Zach Taylor, who has raised his average from 7.8 points per game as a junior to 24.6 as a senior.

“I’m not surprised one bit because I saw the tenacity and the effort and the hard work that he put in all summer long,” said North Quincy Coach Kevin Barrett. “I’ve been doing this for a while, 17 years. I’ve never had a kid commit themselves like he did this summer.”

“I trusted the work that I put in, so it doesn’t really surprise me,” said Taylor following Friday’s 68-42 win over previously unbeaten Marshfield (7-1). “But we had a great game as a whole team, so it feels pretty good.”

