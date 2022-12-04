Zach Okabe’s hat trick helps SCSU overcome 3-goal deficit to beat North Dakota, earn series sweep – The Rink Live

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — In a Massive turnaround, the third-ranked St. Cloud State men’s hockey team earned an NCHC Sweep on Saturday night.

The Huskies, who trailed 3-0 to open the game, scored six unanswered goals to beat North Dakota 6-3 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Zach Okabe, a senior from Okotoks, Alberta, had a natural hat trick to lead the comeback for the Huskies.

Okabe scored two goals 2:42 apart in the second and third period to tie the game at 3-3. He scored his first goal of the game with 1:48 left in the second period to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Then, Okabe scored a goal 54 seconds into the third period to tie the game at 3. He wasn’t done there. Okabe picked up his second career hat trick (Dec. 28, 2020 vs. MSU-Mankato) with a power-play goal at 7:05 of the third period to give the Huskies a 4-3 lead.

Senior Kyler Kupka, who was playing in his first series since having an appendectomy, tipped in a shot at 14:13 of the third period to make it 5-3.

Jack Peart, a Minnesota Wild draft pick, shot a Puck from below the faceoff Circle off the boards and into an empty net at 17:47 to give the Huskies a 6-3 win.

The win gives the Huskies their first sweep of North Dakota in St. Cloud since Nov. 2-3, 2001.

This story will be updated.

Well. 3 SCSU 6, NORTH DAKOTA 3

UND 2-1-0—3

SCSU 0-2-4—6

First period scoring — 1. UND, Matteo Constantini 1 (Judd Caulfield 7) 11:44; 2. UND, Gavin Hain 8 (Jackson Blake 10 Chris Jandric 15) 15:46 (pp). Penalties — UND, Matteo Constantini (roughing) 4:50, SCSU, Ondrej Trejbal (roughing) 4:50; SCSU, Adam Ingram (high-sticking) 8:27; SCSU, Josh Luedtke (tripping) 15:24; UND, Jandric (tripping) 18:11.

Second period scoring — 2. UND, Riese Gaber 11 (Jandric 16, Jake Schmaltz 5) 1:41 (pp); 4. SCSU, Brendan Bushy 2 (Grant Cruikshank 7, Ingram 5) 2:04; 5. SCSU, Zach Okabe 9 (Dylan Anhorn 14, Adam Ingram 6) 18:12. Penalties — SCSU, Micah Miller (hooking) :59; SCSU, Ingram (slashing) 6:54.

Third period scoring — 6. SCSU, Okabe 10 (Veeti Miettinen 12)

:54; 7. SCSU, Okabe 11 (Josh Luedtke 1, Jack Peart 12) 7:04 (pp); 8. SCSU, Kyler Kupka 4 (Anhorn 15) 14:13; 9. SCSU, Peart 2 (unassisted) 17:47 (en). Penalties — SCSU, Jami Krannila (cross-checking) 4:26; UND, Bench (too many men) 5:24; UND, Cooper Moore (interference) 18:15.

Goalie saves — UND: Drew DeRidder 6-5-0—0 (0 GA); SCSU: Dominic Basse 9-8-0—0 (0 GA).

Penalties-minutes — UND 4-8, SCSU 6-12.

Power plays (shots) — UND 2-5 (0 shots); SCSU 1-3 (0 shots).

Faceoffs — SCSU 34-27.

Three stars of the game — 1. (), 2. (), 3. ().

Attendance — .

Referee — Nathan Wieler, Brandon Schmitt.

Linesmen —Dana Penkevich, Nick Biondich.