“Zach Lowe is the ABSOLUTE GOAT”: NBA Twitter Embraces ESPN Analyst Taking Tequila Shots ‘On Air’ Post Croatia’s Win Over Brazil

It’s soccer Fever across the globe, with the FIFA World CUP Entering its quarter-finals stages, speaking which the recent contest between Brazil and Croatia was nothing short of an off-the-seat thriller ending in a penalty shootout, leading to the European party Emerging victorious.

Joining the Croatians in their celebrations was NBA Insider and ESPN Analyst Zach Lowe, who seems to have gone a little too far, taking tequila shots on live air. Donning the Croatia jersey, the 45-year-old was no holds barred during the latest episode of NBA Today on ESPN.

While many may think Lowe is from Croatia or has his roots back there, such wasn’t the case, as explained by himself. Present with his shot glass, the Connecticut native had the following to say.

“I’m not Croatian, my wife is Croatian, I married into it, but it’s a magical place.”

THE ABSOLUTE GOAT @ZachLowe_NBA All of us in Croatia are Zach right now! pic.twitter.com/CZKUsVBAul — Venom (@kosanstosan) December 9, 2022

Lowe Visibly had the panel of NBA Today, including special guest and Veteran Coach Beck Helms perplexed and amused with his over-the-top celebrations.

Nevertheless, Twitter was more than welcoming of the veteran journalist’s antics.

NBA Twitter reacts to Zach Lowe’s Tequila Celebrations over Croatia defeating Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

ZACH LOWE UNLEASHED 🤣@ZachLowe_NBA celebrated Croatia advancing to the World Cup semifinals with a few shots on NBA Today! pic.twitter.com/VfqmfqFOBa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 9, 2022

Zach Lowe is the goat lmfao https://t.co/HfBtO0ldTK — World Series Champion De’Vion Hinton (@LordDexHinton) December 10, 2022

Congratulations to @ZachLowe_NBA and I hope he keeps his promise of being day drunk on NBA today this afternoon. Sports are awesome. — AJ Schneider (@AJ_Schneider) December 9, 2022

Well Shoutout to Zach Lowe! — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) December 9, 2022

Zach Lowe right now pic.twitter.com/MR1MrJIdxq — William Lou (@william_lou) December 9, 2022

I hope @ZachLowe_NBA has a beer for every Croatian penalty kick they made. — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) December 9, 2022

WHOA!!!!!!!!!!! CROATIA!! that was incredible drama. Shout out @ZachLowe_NBA — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) December 9, 2022

Hopefully, ESPN’s top management treats this as a one-off incident and does not reprimand Lowe for his actions, given it was a rarity to see a journalist indulge in such antics.

