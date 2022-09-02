Zach LaVine Talks NBA Lifestyle On and Off the Court

Zach LaVine’s rise up the NBA Ranks led to a fresh $215.2 million dollar max contract this offseason. And as much as that number underscores his success on the court, it also speaks to the celebrity he’s become off it.

Whether it be appearing in CarMax Ads, becoming the face of New Balance, or being followed by TMZ cameras in Los Angeles, LaVine has increasingly become one of the NBA’s more recognizable faces. And his upward trajectory doesn’t look like it will stop any time soon.

Indeed, LaVine sounds like nothing short of a star in his most recent interview with Dime’s Jason Tabrys. The two-time All-Star opened up about his life on and off the hardwood, discussing everything from his goals, style, and wine drinking. The article certainly feels like a worthwhile read for those looking to build a better understanding of what makes the Bulls’ franchise player tick. Not to mention, I think LaVine’s Responses really illustrate just how hard-working he continues to be.

For example, when asked about his pre-game rituals and superstitions, LaVine essentially said he creates his own luck:

“I’m not a very superstitious person. If I have a 40-point night, I’ll change my shoes the next day, or if I have a bad night, I won’t go change or anything like that, or wear the same clothes and do the same routine. I got a shooting routine. I take a nap before the game. That might be about it. My good luck charm is the work I put in.”

You’re really telling me I have to wait another month to watch this guy play again!? CURSE YOU BASKETBALL GODS.

Anyway, make sure to give the whole interview below to learn a little more about the face of the Bulls’ franchise: