Zach LaVine, Kyle Kuzma and more

Cam Reddish has been a Lightning rod of opinions early on in his career, a supremely Talented swingman with loads of Talent and scoring ability who has yet to put things together consistently at the NBA level.

As such, Reddish is looking at the possibility of being on his third team in four seasons if he does get traded prior to the deadline, as has been speculated.

The New York Daily News reported this week that without a role for him, the Knicks are working with Reddish’s representatives to find him a new home:

Less than a year after acquiring Cam Reddish for a first-round pick, the Knicks still don’t have a role for the young wing and are working with his representatives on a trade, a source told the Daily News.

Reddish responded to that report by telling the media that he hasn’t requested a trade:

Cam Reddish has landed outside the Knicks’ rotation, and he could possibly be headed out of New York. But after sitting out his second consecutive game Wednesday night, Reddish said multiple times that he hasn’t asked the Knicks to move him. I have not,” Reddish said after the Knicks’ 113-89 win over the Hawks, his former team.

Reddish would continue:

“Y’all seem to know more than me, for real. I don’t know what y’all are talking about, but I haven’t requested no trade, nothing like that.” The Knicks have tried to attach Reddish to a trade seeking to dump the $18 million salary of Evan Fournier, who hasn’t played since Nov. 13, according to The Athletic. Another report published Wednesday stated the Knicks have been working with Reddish’s representatives to find a trade partner.

Reddish would also say he doesn’t fully understand why he’s out of the rotation, as he’s done the most he can to earn playing time but that he’ll continue to do what’s asked by head Coach Tom Thibodeau.

