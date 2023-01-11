Zach LaVine confident Chicago Bulls can take on Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs

After an off-season knee surgery caused him to struggle early in the 2022/23 campaign, Chicago Bulls’ wingman Zach LaVine has finally hit his stride.

The best proof of that is his recent effort against the league-leading Boston Celtics, where LaVine scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to pull the Bulls within two before ultimately falling 107-99. But despite the loss, that type of effort has emboldened LaVine and the Bulls to believe that they have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the Celtics once the NBA Playoffs come around.

Getting into a rhythm

LaVine caught a lot of flak for his slow start. That, along with his Massive $215 million contract extension, was being used as the foundation for Criticism of the 27-year-old. But with each game, LaVine is looking more and more like the explosive player he once was. In fact, his last three games have been nothing short of incredible.

LaVine’s Resurgence has also caused a positive ripple effect for the Bulls, who won their last 12 games to move up to 10th in the Eastern Conference. Although a lot can still happen between January and March, LaVine says he and his team aren’t afraid of anyone, particularly the Celtics.

“I think we’ve caught our rhythm and stride,” said LaVine. “We’re understanding players’ roles and what we’re doing out there and how to compete and how to win games, especially after these last 10. A couple of calls could have gone our way and we could have had even a better record. We played them well, split (2-2). I think we could have come out on top this year, but we’ll wait ’til later.”

More confident this time around

The Bulls have shown they have what it takes to take down the Celtics, which is seen by their 2-2 head-to-head record this season. While they ended their four-game series with Boston on a losing note, their performances in the two games before that were much more encouraging. The Bulls have been in this position before, but LaVine believes that the team is more confident and better prepared now than they were earlier in the season.

“You’ve got to bring it against those guys,” said LaVine. “They have some high-level players, and we do, too. We’ve got to a good mindset. We have a confidence, individually and as a group. I think that helps being able to go out there and compete and go to the final buzzer; that confidence and belief keeps guys going.”

With DeMar DeRozan’s availability for the next game and the matches to come still up in the air, it will be up to LaVine to lead the Bulls. But with how he’s been playing lately, it looks like LaVine and the Bulls are more than ready for the challenge.