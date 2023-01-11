Zach LaVine confident Chicago Bulls can take on Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs

After an off-season knee surgery caused him to struggle early in the 2022/23 campaign, Chicago Bulls’ wingman Zach LaVine has finally hit his stride.

The best proof of that is his recent effort against the league-leading Boston Celtics, where LaVine scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to pull the Bulls within two before ultimately falling 107-99. But despite the loss, that type of effort has emboldened LaVine and the Bulls to believe that they have what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the Celtics once the NBA Playoffs come around.

