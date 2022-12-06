Zach Ertz is the Cardinals’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for 2022

Tight end Zach Ertz was named Tuesday as the Arizona Cardinals’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for 2022.

The award is given for his community service and excellence on the field.

“As outstanding as he’s been on the field throughout his career, Zach’s commitment to giving back is even more exceptional and makes him such a fitting selection for this award,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a release. “Whether in Philadelphia or now in Arizona, Zach and Julie Ertz are making a meaningful difference in so many areas.

“Among the most notable is their passionate commitment to fighting hunger and food insecurity, a cause they championed almost immediately upon arriving in Arizona last year. We appreciate them and all of our players who go above and beyond to get involved in our communities to make them better.”

Every NFL team nominates a player who can then be considered for the league-wide NFL Man of the Year honor.

While Ertz has already been given a donation of $40,000 for a Charity of his choice, the league’s Winner will be gifted $250,000 more. The Winner of the NFL-wide award will be announced the week before Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Through the “Score More n’ Feed More” initiative, The Ertz Family Foundation provided 150,000 meals to Arizona food banks last year after the tight end was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Cardinals.

That number has jumped to a pledged 500,000 more this season in partnership with The Athletes’ Corner and Feeding America.

Zach and Julie Ertz have also maintained their community projects in Philadelphia, including raising $750,000 so far to renovate a church in Hunting Park, Pa.

Ertz recorded 406 yards on 47 catches through 10 games this season before he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Awards

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by @Nationwide honors players making an impact both on-the-field and in their communities. #ItTakesAllOfUs to make a difference. See all 32 Nominees here: https://t.co/D8sTbEfNsc #WPMOY pic.twitter.com/KuvbOEOHvT — NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2022

