Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis epic matchup

  • Well. 1 Purdue at No. 22 Indiana, 4 p.m., Saturday; TV: ESPN

Literally and figuratively, Saturday’s Matchup between Indiana and Purdue is set to feature a Clash between two of college basketball’s giants: Zach Edey and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

There are many compelling storylines entering Saturday’s game at Assembly Hall. First and foremost, it is Indiana vs. Purdue, a rivalry that causes hatred to boil in the state. But also, these are two of the hottest teams in the Big Ten. Purdue has won nine games in a row. Surging Indiana has won five of its past six.

And then there’s Edey and Jackson-Davis.

Edey, listed at 7-4, is the Boilermakers’ mountain inside.

