Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis epic matchup

Well. 1 Purdue at No. 22 Indiana, 4 p.m., Saturday; TV: ESPN

Literally and figuratively, Saturday’s Matchup between Indiana and Purdue is set to feature a Clash between two of college basketball’s giants: Zach Edey and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

There are many compelling storylines entering Saturday’s game at Assembly Hall. First and foremost, it is Indiana vs. Purdue, a rivalry that causes hatred to boil in the state. But also, these are two of the hottest teams in the Big Ten. Purdue has won nine games in a row. Surging Indiana has won five of its past six.

And then there’s Edey and Jackson-Davis.

Edey, listed at 7-4, is the Boilermakers’ mountain inside.

Jackson-Davis, listed at 6-9, is Indiana’s centerpiece.

They are two of the best players in the country. What each has done this season is quite remarkable.

Penn State coach:Purdue basketball has ‘best team, best player, best coach’

Maryland Coach is TJD:‘The best college basketball player right now’

Edey is averaging 22 points, 13 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 blocks per game.

Saturday could very well be a head-to-head matchup between the Big Ten Player of the Year frontrunners.

Edey is taller. He uses more brute force. He is in his third season of college basketball and has experienced more team success than Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis is quicker, more explosive and more athletic. Jackson-Davis is in his fourth season of college basketball and hasn’t enjoyed the program stability, nor the team success Edey has. Jackson-Davis stuck with the program following the firing of Archie Miller.

But concurrently, there are some striking similarities. In an era of basketball that is moving towards big men with a Perimeter skillset, Edey and Jackson-Davis represent Dinosaurs that dominate the paint. Both are great shot-blockers. Both have phenomenal touch around the basket. Both offenses revolve around them. In single-coverage, they are extremely difficult to stop. If they are doubled, it opens up opportunities for others around them.

Edey has been a massive reason why the Boilermakers are ranked No. 1. Entering this season, there was optimism this team could be good, but there was some hesitancy, given the departures of Trevion Williams and Jaden Ivey. Purdue started the season unranked in the AP Poll. All it has done since is go 22-1, shooting to the top of the Big Ten standings and national rankings. It’s not only Edey, but also freshmen guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith, plus a cast of others fitting their roles.

“He’s a human cheat code,” Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann said of Edey. “He’s the most dominant player in college basketball… But they also have other guys that can score and other guys that can impact the game.”

Conversely, there were high expectations for Indiana entering the season. But the Hoosiers were met with obstacles — injuries to key players Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson (who has now returned). IU dropped three Big Ten games in a row and seemed destined for a nosedive, but have turned things around, playing much more like the team that was expected Entering the season. Jackson-Davis has been a large part of that.

“He gets everyone else shots,” Maryland Coach Kevin Willard said of Jackson-Davis. “He’s a willing passer. He’s an unbelievable rebounder. He pushes the ball up in transition. He’s really, really tough in the mid-post area. He’s almost impossible if he posts up in the middle of the lane. He is an unbelievable shot blocker. He’s a very, very good defender.”

Over the past two seasons, here’s a look at the duo’s performances when Purdue and IU faced off.

>> Jan. 14, 2021, at Assembly Hall: Purdue 81, IU 69

Jackson-Davis: 25 points and four rebounds.

Edey: Zero points and zero rebounds.

>> March 6, 2021, at Mackey Arena: Purdue 67, IU 58

Jackson-Davis: 12 points and five rebounds.

Edey: 20 points and nine rebounds.

>> Jan. 20, 2022, at Assembly Hall: IU 68, Purdue 65

Jackson-Davis: Four points and one rebound.

Edey: 12 points and nine rebounds.

>> March 5, 2022, at Mackey Arena: Purdue 69, IU 67

Jackson-Davis: 15 points and six rebounds.

Edey: 10 points and 11 rebounds.

That sets the stage for Saturday.

It’ll be intriguing to see how IU handles guarding Edey — whether they go with single coverage, double, or a combination. Fouls have the potential to play a major factor. In last season’s Matchup at Assembly Hall, in which IU ultimately snapped Purdue’s winning streak against the Hoosiers, Jackson-Davis got in foul trouble early due to trying to guard Edey.

The Matchup between Edey and Jackson-Davis is a big one, but probably not everything. In that 2022 game at Assembly Hall, Indiana prevailed Mostly due to performances outside of Jackson-Davis. This season, how Jalen Hood-Schifino, Trey Galloway, Race Thompson and others fair are important. For Purdue, the same can be said for guys like Loyer, Smith and Caleb Furst.

But the headlining matchup is Jackson-Davis and Edey. There’s some symbolism in the fact they were recently named Big Ten Co-Players of the Week.

This season, both have arguably been in their most dominant form.

Saturday — against each other — is a chance to prove it.