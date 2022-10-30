Zach Edey Leads a Strong Frontcourt for Purdue Basketball Ahead of the 2022-23 Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey is a towering figure standing at 7-foot-4 and 290 pounds. As Purdue nears the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, the junior shoulders a mountain of expectations that rivals his size on the court.

Edey, in his third season with the program, is one of just two returning starters from a Boilermakers Squad that posted a 29-8 overall record last season. It was a team that was ripe with aspirations and whose journey ended in the Sweet 16, the loss becoming another chapter in the Cinderella story of Saint Peter’s run through the NCAA Tournament.

