Zac Taylor apologizes for canceling NFL Atlanta plan for AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals have been playing the villain role for the NFL. They forced the league to make a tough decision regarding how homefield advantage for the AFC would play out, and then ultimately made that decision not matter.

Zac Taylor acknowledged how the Bengals have played spoiler for the logistical issues created by the Bengals’ success this season, namely the NFL’s plan for an AFC Championship in Atlanta for Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs.

“It is tough, because they have to formulate the plans for the coin tosses, and they gotta formulate plans for neutral site games, and we just keep screwing it up for everybody. And I hate that for the people who have to endure all those logistical issues.” ☠️☠️☠️ https://t.co/meMsUfG1Hl — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2023

The Bengals have been that good, now riding a 10-game win streak. They’ll take that energy into Arrowhead next week with a hobbling Patrick Mahomes on deck.

Instead of a neutral-site game like it would have been had the Bills beat Cincinnati, the AFC Championship battle will be at Arrowhead Stadium, a place the Bengals entered and escaped with a win last season.

Cincinnati will again be underdogs, but as we’ve seen recently, that’s a position they like being in. The Bengals beat Kansas City 27-24 at home earlier in the season.