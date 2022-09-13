Zac Taylor Admits He Should’ve Challenged Ja’Marr Chase’s Goal Line Catch in Cincinnati Bengals’ Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had plenty of chances to win in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Steelers. Instead, they’re the only winless team in the AFC North.

Bengals head Coach Zac Taylor made some questionable decisions late in the game, but not challenging what would’ve been a 13-yard touchdown for Ja’Marr Chase was probably the worst call of the matchup.

Chase was marked out of bounds inside the one-yard line with 2:54 left. Instead of challenging the play, the Bengals rushed to the line of scrimmage.

