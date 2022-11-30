YV United Fund at 80 percent of goal

The Yadkin Valley United Fund reached the 80 percent mark of its 2023 goal of $200,000 announced Executive Director David Steelman last month.

Steelman said they have pledges and/or donations totaling $165,000 as of the first of November. The campaign will continue through the spring of 2023 and will provide grants for 24 Yadkin Valley non-profits and three scholarships, one each at East Wilkes, Elkin, and Starmount High Schools.

The 2023 Banquet for $600+ donors, businesses who promote and allow Payroll deduction, current and past YVUF board members, agency partners and past Presidents is scheduled for Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Steelman said he would like to thank the 18 restaurants who participated in the “Dine Out” every Thursday in August and September.

“Thanks also to The Elkin Big Band and the Reeves Theater who did a fundraiser Sept. 29 that netted almost $1,800,” he added.

The 2023 campaign will remain open until May 31, 2023. Those wishing to donate may do so online, by check, pledge, or payroll deduction where available. Donations or pledges may be made to YVUF, PO Box 593, Elkin NC 28621.

Additional information about Yadkin Valley United Fund partner agencies, current board members, and how to apply for 2024 grants, and 2023 Scholarships may be found at Yadkinvalleyunitedfund.org. Steelman can be reached at 336-469-2860 or [email protected]