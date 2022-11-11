Yusuf Otubanjo wins Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage | UEFA Europa Conference League

Yusuf Otubanjo’s eye-catching effort for Pyunik at home to Slovan Bratislava has topped the UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage poll, presented by Heineken.

Goal of the Group Stage

Pyunik’s Matchday 2 fixture with Slovan was approaching the interval when the Nigerian forward, 30, collected the ball just inside the visitors’ half. He jinked past compatriot Uche Henry Agbo, strode forward and whipped a right-footed effort into the top-left corner. It made the score 2-0 and that is how it remained, the Armenian side’s first win in UEFA competition proper.

All the top seven goals were long-range strikes of different hues. Riccardo Saponara’s crisp effort for Fiorentina at RFS on Matchday 6 finished second in the poll, with Andy Diouf’s sweet first-minute Strike for Basel at home to Žalgiris third.

There were ten goals Nominated in all, with fans able to vote from 10:00 CET on Monday 7 November until 12:00 CET on Friday 11 November.

UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage

1. Yusuf Otubanjo (Pyunik 2-0 Slovan Bratislava, Matchday 2)

2. Riccardo Saponara (RFS 0-3 FiorentinaMatchday 6)﻿

3. Andy Diouf (Basel 2-2 Žalgiris, Matchday 5)﻿

4. Yanis Hamache (Vaduz 1-2 Dnipro-1Matchday 4)﻿

5. Hasan Ali Kaldırım (Hearts 0-4 Istanbul BasaksehirMatchday 1)

6. Samu Chukwueze (Villarreal 4-3 Lech, Matchday 1)﻿

7. Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina 5-1 Hearts, Matchday 4)

8. Álex Baena (Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-2 VillarrealMatchday 2)﻿

9. Armend Thaqi (Sivasspor 3-4 BalkaniMatchday 3)

10. Kevin Friesenbichler (Hearts 2-1 RFSMatchday 5)﻿