Yuma volleyball reaches .500 – Yuma Pioneer

It is kind of the calm before the schedule Storm for the Yuma High School volleyball team.



That means now is the time to take advantage of practice.

“We’ll keep trying to chip away at things in practice because it’s going to get busy in a couple of weeks,” head Coach Jamie Robinson said. “We need to focus on us…keep making minor tweaks.”

Yuma has a fairly relaxed game schedule at the moment. Its only match this week was Wednesday, which Yuma won in four sets to improve to 4-4 on the season, and 1-0 in Lower Platte Activities Association play. The team then does not play again until next Friday at home against Caliche.

It then gets busy after that, with two or three matches each week the rest of the season.

Yuma was 3-4 after its 3-0 sweep at Brush, last Friday. Akron entered this week 0-6, including a loss to Yuma in the season-opening tournament at Kit Carson. Thursday’s match was the LPAA opener for both teams.

Robinson said she was not sure what to expect from Akron being winless; figuring the Rams could come out all Loose and fired up, or being a bit down from the season’s rough start.

That is one reason why the Coach is remaining focused on her team in the early going of her first season at the helm.

“We changed up our rotation (at Brush), but it wasn’t enough for me to know if I like it or not,” Robinson said. “We’ll try it again against Akron and see how it looks.”

Akron came out fired up and playing well, claiming a 25-22 win over Yuma. However, the local girls got Rolling after that. Emma Rayl served up eight straight points in the second set, including several aces, as Yuma took an 11-3 lead. Yuma cruised from there to a 25-9 win. Akron regained its competitiveness after that, but Yuma remained in control to win the last two sets, 25-21 and 25-21.

Yuma volleyball enjoyed its first 3-0 win of the season, last Friday at Class 3A Brush. The Yuma girls were never challenged much, winning 25-13, 25-12 and 25-16.

(Read more by Purchasing this week’s print edition, or get a digital subscription, which includes Archives dating back to 2010, for $30 per year. Email [email protected] for more information.)